Telkom launches call centre to help you cancel services

With continued complaints around the difficulties of cancelling a Telkom contract, the telecommunications company has announced the launch of a dedicated call centre to streamline the process and help customers easily cancel a service.

The new Telkom Cancellation/Retention Call Centre allows customers to speak to an agent directly. This lets you cancel a service without needing to fill out a form. It also gets rid of the need to wait for a call back.

While the call centre is meant to help customers cancel a Telkom contract or service, the “retention” in the call centre name implies that agents may also offer customers alternative packages. Telkom says that customers can also use the line to make changes to their services–not only cancelling.

“With this new IVR (Interactive Voice Response) option, you can now cancel your arrangement with Telkom by speaking to an agent directly, no form or call back. This service complements the use of our portal or website,” the company said in a statement.

According to Telkom, benefits include immediate feedback, first-call resolution, and agent quality checks.

How to use the new Telkom call centre to cancel a contract

Telkom customers who want to cancel a service can call 081 180 for mobile or 10210 for fixed-line.

The call centre operates from 8am to 6pm on weekdays.

It is also open from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, but closed on public holidays and Sundays.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Read more: TelkomOne: SABC and Telkom enter streaming agreement