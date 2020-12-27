What is Wi-Fi 6? The tech behind Huawei’s AX3 router explained [Sponsored]

In December Huawei launched the new AX3 WiFi 6 Plus router in South Africa, bringing local consumers the perks of the latest wireless internet connection standard.

But what exactly is WiFi 6 and what are its benefits?

Here’s what you need to know…

What is WiFi 6?

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest standard for wireless network protocols, supporting a wider range of bands and higher speeds than the previous Wi-Fi 5 generation.

In addition to the typical 2.5GHz and 5GHz bands, it also supports the 6GHz band.

Wi-Fi 6 vs Wi-Fi 5: What are the benefits?

So what are the benefits of having a Wi-Fi 6 router? The support for more signal bands comes with a significant improvement in speed, with much lower latency.

In fact, according to Huawei, Wi-Fi 6 has two thirds lower latency than the previous generation. It is also three times faster when it comes to speeds.

The benefits of faster speeds and lower latency extends to everything from online gaming to media streaming and online downloads.

The increased spectrum also means that it supports more devices connected at once. So you can connect multiple smart devices to your AX3 router without worrying about routing issues.

The standard also comes with better power consumption management and security. According to Huawei, this translates to their router using 30% less power than a Wi-Fi 5 device with on-demand wake-up functionality.

It also can automatically identify Wi-Fi cracking apps and blacklist the attacker.

Huawei AX3 router in South Africa

You can already get your hands on the AX3 Dual-core router in South Africa for a price of R1 499 from the Huawei online store.

The Huawei AX3 Quad-core router will be available in 2021.

Feature image: Huawei

This article is sponsored by Huawei.