Calls come to WhatsApp Desktop: How to use the feature

WhatsApp now allows users to make video and audio calls from the WhatsApp Desktop app.

The messaging service announced on 4 March that it is rolling out the audio and video call function to users of its desktop app for Mac and PC.

“With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working, we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using,” it said.

The function will take on the likes of Zoom and Skype.

How to make calls on WhatsApp Desktop

The WhatsApp desktop program can be directly downloaded from the app’s official website.

The voice and video call functions are available in the top right-hand corner of a chat.

To make a call, you will need to make sure you have a microphone connected to your PC.

Click on either the Phone icon or the video icon to start a call. A standalone tab will pop up that can be resized to match portrait and landscape orientations.

The tab will always remain above the WhatsApp program to make sure users don’t lose track of it.

Calls made on both the mobile and the desktop app are end-to-end encrypted, which means the service cannot see or hear them.

For the moment, users will only be able to make one-to-one calls on the app.

The company says that it will expand the feature to include group calls later on.

Video calling has significantly increased in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic. Many apps have expanded their video call features, while relatively unknown apps have seen a surge in users.

Feature image: WhatsApp

