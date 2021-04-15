Foschini All Woman app offers online fashion shopping

The Foschini Group has launched a new app called Foschini All Woman to offer its fashion and beauty ranges in a single online space.

The app was announced on 15 April.

It features the latest fashion and beauty trends from the group’s stores.

Though built on the same platform as the group’s existing online store, the app will receive additional features and have faster services.

It is a friction-free shopping experience and unlike shopping on the web, the app appeals to customers on the move who want to navigate the store easily and check out fast, from their phones,” says Foschini Head of Business, Bev Pallet.

Foschini All Woman is a one-stop fashion app

The app’s development was spurred by the popularity of TFG’s Sportscene and myTFGworld apps. TFG customers were also found to spend more time shopping on the app than on the web.

“More than 75% of Foschini users are accessing our site via mobile – we therefore have the opportunity to meet them where they are, on their phones!” said Pallet.

“Based on international and local uptake of shopping apps we expect to appeal to existing shoppers, but also to capture new online customers and see increased time spent shopping online.”

Foschini All Woman offers a full range of fashion from Foschini and plus size fashion from Donna. It also offers a line of kids’ fashion (ages two to 14) from SODA Bloc.

Over 75 beauty and fragrance brands from Foschini for Beauty are also available to purchase.

The app boasts a ‘Created by a Woman’ series, more than 50% of which is fashion that’s made locally. The fashion supports over 6 000 local jobs and partnerships between Foschini and several brands.

Purchases over R500 will receive free delivery within three to five working days. There is also a Click & Collect option where purchases can be collected from TFG stores.

The Foschini All Woman app is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Feature image: TFG

