Microsoft Edge gets a Kids Mode

Microsoft is aiming to give parents peace of mind when it comes to young internet users with the introduction of Kids Mode on its Edge browse.

The company announced the feature on 15 April.

The idea behind Kids Mode is for children to browse the internet in a protected environment.

“We believe this is a game-changer for parents who are juggling all the demands of life today,” Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Liat Ben-Zur, wrote in a blog post.

“Kids Mode gives parents peace of mind by providing a protected online environment as their kids browse the web on a shared device.”

How to use Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge

To activate Kids Mode, open Microsoft Edge and click on the user account button in the top right-hand corner of the program. You can then select Kids Mode in the drop-down menu.

After selecting the option, you can choose what age range your child falls into, either five to eight or nine to 12 years old.

Both of the age groups have Edge’s strictest tracking restrictions by default. It is enabled with maximum privacy settings and minimum personalised ads, according to Microsoft.

All adult text, images and videos are blocked.

Kids Mode has around 70 recommended websites listed for young users. You can customise the list in the browser settings.

If your child comes across a website they’re not allowed to visit, it will be blocked from view.

Kids themselves can customise their homepage with themes with characters from Disney and Pixar. Microsft said it will add more themes in the coming months.

In the 9-12 age range, there is a news tab with curated articles from MSN for Kids. The news feed includes articles on topics such as animals, science, and the environment.

To exit Kids Modes, adults must enter their authentication details.

You can check out Kids Mode in the video below:

Feature image: Microsoft

