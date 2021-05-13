Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

iSchoolAfrica iPad programme reaches 100 000 learners

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
iSchoolAfrica ipads south africa school learners students initiative

South Africa education initiative iSchoolAfrica has enabled more than 100 000 learners with iPads and other digital learning technology.

The initiative made the announcement on 12 May.

In addition to the learners, the programme has also equipped 3 000 teachers in rural areas and townships across the country with essential resources.

“We owe our success to the partners, school leaders, communities, teachers, and learners who joined us on our journey to transform South Africa’s education system,” Executive Director of iSchoolAfrica, Michelle Lissoos, said in a statement.

“We realise that we can bridge the education gap for learners by providing them with devices, data, and quality educational resources that uplift them to achieve greatness in the future.”

iSchoolAfrica equips schools for the future

Founded in 2009, iSchoolAfrica aims to assist schools by providing education technology. It works in partnership with government and private sector sponsors.

iSchoolAfrica provides each school with a secure mobile iPad lab consisting of 20 traded-in iPads. The mobile nature of the labs means they can be moved between classrooms.

The iPads let students access global education tools. They also have built-in assistive features to aid students with disabilities such as cerebral palsy and autism.

The initiative also offers a coding curriculum for Grade 1 to 12 learners that includes app development.

In addition, the initiative appoints facilitators to schools who work with teachers to ensure they acclimatise to the technology. It also partnered with fibre provider Vuma to expand its reach.

“We’re excited to be a part of this amazing initiative, providing free fibre connectivity that has made it possible for iSchoolAfrica to continue making an impact in under-resourced communities,” says Vuma’s CSI manager, Taylor Kwong.

iSchoolAfrica has also trained more than 200 young journalists through its press team programme.

Feature image: Supplied/iSchoolAfrica

Read more: Vodacom builds 21 rural base stations for previously unconnected areas

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
track covid-19 cases south africa
How to easily keep track of COVID-19 cases in South Africa
General Tech 13 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.