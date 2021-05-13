iSchoolAfrica iPad programme reaches 100 000 learners

South Africa education initiative iSchoolAfrica has enabled more than 100 000 learners with iPads and other digital learning technology.

The initiative made the announcement on 12 May.

In addition to the learners, the programme has also equipped 3 000 teachers in rural areas and townships across the country with essential resources.

“We owe our success to the partners, school leaders, communities, teachers, and learners who joined us on our journey to transform South Africa’s education system,” Executive Director of iSchoolAfrica, Michelle Lissoos, said in a statement.

“We realise that we can bridge the education gap for learners by providing them with devices, data, and quality educational resources that uplift them to achieve greatness in the future.”

iSchoolAfrica equips schools for the future

Founded in 2009, iSchoolAfrica aims to assist schools by providing education technology. It works in partnership with government and private sector sponsors.

iSchoolAfrica provides each school with a secure mobile iPad lab consisting of 20 traded-in iPads. The mobile nature of the labs means they can be moved between classrooms.

The iPads let students access global education tools. They also have built-in assistive features to aid students with disabilities such as cerebral palsy and autism.

The initiative also offers a coding curriculum for Grade 1 to 12 learners that includes app development.

In addition, the initiative appoints facilitators to schools who work with teachers to ensure they acclimatise to the technology. It also partnered with fibre provider Vuma to expand its reach.

“We’re excited to be a part of this amazing initiative, providing free fibre connectivity that has made it possible for iSchoolAfrica to continue making an impact in under-resourced communities,” says Vuma’s CSI manager, Taylor Kwong.

iSchoolAfrica has also trained more than 200 young journalists through its press team programme.

Feature image: Supplied/iSchoolAfrica

