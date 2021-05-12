Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

Vodacom builds 21 rural base stations for previously unconnected areas

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Vodacom base station tower central region Northern Cape Free State provinces South Africa internet connectivity

Vodacom has switched on 21 new base stations in rural areas across the Northern Cape and Free State provinces as part of its Rural Coverage Acceleration Programme.

The network service provider announced the switch-on on 11 May.

The 3G and 4G base stations provide internet connectivity to areas that did not previously have coverage.

“We have embarked on a crucial network investment drive in our province as part of the rural network expansion programme so that we address coverage gaps in deep rural and township areas,” said Managing Executive for Vodacom Central Region, Tsatsi Mthimunye said in a statement.

Some of the municipalities include Sol Plaaitjie, Joe Morolong, Mangaung and Tokologo.

Vodacom invests in rural internet coverage

During the 2020/21 financial period, Vodacom spent over R207 million in the region to maintain and upgrade network infrastructure.

R67 million was spent constructing new sites in deep rural areas. The areas include Bethlehem, Fouriesburg, Clocolan, Fauresmith, Griekwastad, Bothabile, Kroonstad, Portsmaburg, Jagersfontein, Parys, Qwa-Qwa, Prieska, Kgalagadi, and Theunissen.

“The new sites are going to provide faster internet speeds, greater capacity, and help to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas of Free State and Northern Cape provinces,” Tsatsi explained.

“This is part of our vision to make sure that we connect everyone whether they live in the cities, townships, or in the rural areas, which requires investment.”

Vodacom added that increased internet access played an important role in economic growth.

The base stations will allow users to connect to online services such as health, education, and e-commerce.

The World Bank estimates a 10% increase in fixed internet penetration can increase a developing country’s Gross Domestic Product growth by 1.21%.

Feature image: Vodacom

Read more: Cape Town to pilot online market for local businesses

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
WhatsApp privacy terms of service update Facebook
German data regulator bans new WhatsApp terms of service
Facebook 12 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.