Cape Town to pilot online market for local businesses

The City of Cape Town has announced that it will be piloting the Cape Town Online Market — an e-commerce platform for local vendors, informal traders, and crafters.

The online market will launch on 27 May and run until 9 June. Vendors have until 12 May to register for the pilot.

“Please come market your product or service to a broader online audience beyond the borders of South Africa. We encourage vendors to come sell their products online on a professional e-commerce platform,” Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, said in a statement.

“We will provide professional online product displays through product styling and photography as well as hassle-free delivery options.”

How to apply

For vendors who wish to apply, you can email ctom@zafanzone.co.za to apply for a business listing.

According to the city, successful applicants will be contacted within 48 hours.

For those who wish to make general enquiries, the city has said you can call the informal trading call centre on 021 400 3131.

Online shopping at the Cape Town Online Market

When the market launches, it will go live on the website themarketspot.co.za.

At the time of writing, only a placeholder site was up.

The City is also currently running a Facebook page for the market, called the Cape Town Online Market.

