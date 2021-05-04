Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

Online bookings for private, R10k Table Mountain cable car rides open

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Table Mountain Cape Town aerial cableway cable car

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has launched a private car service for interested customers, with the ability to book tickets online. However, it doesn’t come cheap.

The company announced the new service on 4 May.

The service offers customers an extra level of social distancing for trips up the mountain. It aims to appeal to group tours or those hosting private events.

“Our commitment has and will always be to ensure memorable moments at the Cableway, which is why we’re proud to include this as part of our offering,” the Cableway’s executive brand and marketing manager, Giselle Esau, said in a statement.

The service costs R10 000 per booking. Customers also have to then purchase return tickets for the number of people they want to include.

How to book a private cable car up Table Mountain

private cable car table mountain

Tickets for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are available on Webtickets. You can also buy them at the cableway ticket office.

To book online, you first need to create a Webtickets account.

After you’ve created an account, select the date on which you want to visit and then click on the Private Car ticket option.

In addition to the use of the private car, you must also purchase return tickets for each of the passengers. Return tickets cost R300 each and you can book up to 25 people for a private car trip.

When you arrive at the cableway base station, staff will escort you to your private car up the mountain.

Private cars are only available from Monday to Friday and not on weekends.

Cableway tickets are valid for seven days after the booked date. This is due to the cableway closing in the event of strong winds.

Feature image: Unsplash/Thomas Bennie

Read more: Cape Town Tourism guide goes digital

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
tinder app
Tinder introduces new Vibes quiz feature
Programs & Apps 5 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.