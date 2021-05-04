Online bookings for private, R10k Table Mountain cable car rides open

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has launched a private car service for interested customers, with the ability to book tickets online. However, it doesn’t come cheap.

The company announced the new service on 4 May.

The service offers customers an extra level of social distancing for trips up the mountain. It aims to appeal to group tours or those hosting private events.

“Our commitment has and will always be to ensure memorable moments at the Cableway, which is why we’re proud to include this as part of our offering,” the Cableway’s executive brand and marketing manager, Giselle Esau, said in a statement.

The service costs R10 000 per booking. Customers also have to then purchase return tickets for the number of people they want to include.

How to book a private cable car up Table Mountain

Tickets for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are available on Webtickets. You can also buy them at the cableway ticket office.

To book online, you first need to create a Webtickets account.

After you’ve created an account, select the date on which you want to visit and then click on the Private Car ticket option.

In addition to the use of the private car, you must also purchase return tickets for each of the passengers. Return tickets cost R300 each and you can book up to 25 people for a private car trip.

When you arrive at the cableway base station, staff will escort you to your private car up the mountain.

Private cars are only available from Monday to Friday and not on weekends.

Cableway tickets are valid for seven days after the booked date. This is due to the cableway closing in the event of strong winds.

Feature image: Unsplash/Thomas Bennie

