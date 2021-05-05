Burn Media Sites
Programs & Apps

Tinder introduces new Vibes quiz feature

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
tinder app

Tinder is introducing a new in-app event called Vibes — miniature quizzes that can help you match more easily with others.

The dating app announced the feature on 4 May.

Structured in a quiz format, the app will ask users random questions about various topics. The given answers will then be used to increase the number of potential user matches.

“Your Tinder profile should be an authentic representation of yourself, and that often changes as you explore who you are, what you want, and what’s happening around you,” Tinder’s Product VP Udi Milo said in a post.

“We built Vibes to help make profiles as dynamic as our members while giving them more to match on along the way.”

Vibes is the latest in-app event Tinder has launched. Previously, the company held events such as Swipe Night, which involved users participating in a shared storyline.

Tinder revealed that in 2020, Generation Z users updated their app profiles three times more often with new information about themselves.

How does Vibes on Tinder work?

Tinder users cannot use Vibes whenever they want. The feature is only available during certain periods and will run for 48 hours per event.

When Vibes have started in a user’s region, they will receive a notification or be notified when they open the app.

Users then answer a series of questions ranging from pop culture to personality traits.

Tinder Vibes quiz app dating in-app event

The answers will then be displayed on their Tinder profile for 72 hours. If a user matches with someone, their answers will pop up in the match conversation tab to give more information about them. The app will also highlight mutual answers between matched users.

Users can participate in multiple Vibes events and answer new questions.

Tinder said it will roll Vibes out worldwide later this month.

Feature image: cottonbro/Pexels

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

passwords laptop
People using ‘corona’, ‘lockdown’ as passwords
News 5 May 2021
News

