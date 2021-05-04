Vodacom launches portal for jobseekers with jobs listings and free courses

Vodacom has launched an initiative to support jobseekers in South Africa, with zero-rated access to job portals, a partnership offering free courses, and tools to help those looking for jobs.

The portal, called Jobseekers Connected, provides access to the ConnectU platform and the Future Jobs Finder tool. It also provides access to over 700 free courses offered by Udemy for Vodacom customers.

“We know that the majority of job seekers are under financial pressure, so our Jobseekers Connected initiative has been designed to help customers find new roles, develop and learn new skills and explore new career opportunities,” Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer for Consumer Business at Vodacom, said in a statement.

The Future Jobs Finder tool quizzes users to identify potential tech professions that would suit them based on their backgrounds.

Meanwhile, if you access the ConnectU platform while connected to the Vodacom network on your mobile phone, you can access several job sites for free — without it using up your data.

These job sites include Careers24, Career Junction, Giraffe, Jobmail, Youth Employment Services (YES), and SA Learnerships.

“We recognise that Vodacom’s role in society is more vital than ever, and we are committed to building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable digital society where everyone is connected and has the potential to thrive,” Mendes said.

Meanwhile, the Udemy courses include a variety of learning areas. These include tech skills, personal growth, as well as general professional skills. You can complete these courses online.

To access the portal, visit the Vodacom Jobseekers Connected website.

