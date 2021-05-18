MTN lowers EverydayGigs data prices and launches new bundles

MTN has launched a new EverydayTalk line of airtime voice packages and has lowered the prices of its EverydayGigs data bundles.

The network provider announced the news on 17 May.

MTN originally launched EverydayGigs in May 2020. Thanks to the popularity of EverydayGigs, MTN is launching EverydayTalk to offer airtime bundles also split into daily allocations.

MTN customers will also benefit from a price cut in EverydayGigs pricing and can choose from several new bundle options.

The bundles can be used at any time during the day and for calls to any network.

“The expanded offers are aimed at providing even more support for our customers so they can better manage their data and communication needs without the inconvenience of recharging or buying offers on a daily basis,” MTN SA’s CCO Mapula Bodibe said in a statement.

MTN EverydayGigs: A bit of data every day

MTN has lowered the prices of its weekly and monthly bundles. A 7GB weekly bundle costs R99, down from R149. A 14GB weekly bundle now costs R179, down from R199.

MTN has also introduced a new 21GB weekly bundle that costs R249.

In addition, MTN has launched three-day data bundles. The bundles include 1GB for R69, 2GB for R99, and 3GB for R129.

One-day bundle prices stay the same with 1GB costing R29 and 2GB costing R49.

Changes to monthly bundles include R349 for 30GB (down from R499). There is also a new 90GB monthly bundle for R699.

You can check out the EverydayGigs bundle prices and their daily data allocations below:

EverydayTalk: Airtime for every day

EverydayTalk voice bundles work similar to EverydayGigs in that the bundle is split across the number of days the bundle is valid.

Customers can buy three-day voice bundles ranging from 15 minutes for R8 up to 180 minutes for R49. The bundles are split equally across the three-day period for which they are purchased.

There are also weekly bundles ranging from 35 for R15 up to 420 for R90.

Monthly bundles start with 150 minutes for R49. The biggest bundle is 1 800 minutes for R299.

You can check out the EverydayTalk bundle prices and their daily minute allocations below:

Feature image: MTN