Pick n Pay launches free online fitness classes for Smart Shoppers

Pick n Pay has launched a range of Livefit fitness equipment that comes with free online classes for Smart Shopper programme members.

The retailer announced the new range on 14 May.

PnP’s offer comes as exercising at home became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“We’ve always offered a small range of fitness equipment but the need for a wider range quickly became apparent,” PnP’s retail executive of marketing, Andrew Mills, said in a statement.

“Customers are really enjoying the new fitness equipment that makes fitness easily accessible and affordable to set up their own mini home gym.”

Buy a Livefit product and get free training sessions

The Livefit range is made up of 75 exercise products. They include yoga mats, bands, balls, weightlifting benches, and home gyms.

More products will be added to the range over the coming months.

In addition, PnP will soon launch a range of Livefit clothing for men, women, and young girls.

If a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper customer buys a Livefit product and they swipe their loyalty card, they will get to attend 12 free online fitness sessions.

Local trainer and Livefit brand ambassador, Samantha Matos, will host the session on her website, Sierra Performance.

The classes are aimed at beginner exercisers. There will be three classes per week for three weeks. Each class will focus on exercising different parts of the body such as the upper body, lower body, and legs.

“The free fitness programme will help customers use the products effectively and further help them reach their fitness goals from the comfort of their own home,” Mills explained.

Class attendees will need a mat, ball, skipping, loop bands, and power loops on hand to take part.

The Livefit training classes offer is only available until 7 June.

Feature image: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

