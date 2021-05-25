Netflix announces Geeked Week for fans of fantasy and sci-fi

Netflix has announced its first-ever Geeked Week, a showcase dedicated to fandoms of its sci-fi, fantasy, and comics series and films.

This includes Netflix content such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, and more.

“Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together,” the company said in a statement.

Geeked Week will run from 7 to 11 June. It will include exclusive news, trailers, live art, and appearances from stars of series and films.

The virtual event is free to attend and fans can tune in from wherever they are.

The event will be hosted on the site GeekedWeek.com. However, at the time of writing, the site was not live. It currently redirects to the Netflix press release announcing the event.

In the lead-up to the event, Netflix has also rebranded its NX on Netflix social accounts to Netflix Geeked.

Fans can expect a range of anime, animation, fantasy, and sci-fi series to appear in the showcase. However, Netflix has yet to release a full list of everything it will feature.

Feature image: Netflix

