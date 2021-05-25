Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Geek Culture

Netflix announces Geeked Week for fans of fantasy and sci-fi

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
netflix geeked week

Netflix has announced its first-ever Geeked Week, a showcase dedicated to fandoms of its sci-fi, fantasy, and comics series and films.

This includes Netflix content such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, and more.

“Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together,” the company said in a statement.

Geeked Week will run from 7 to 11 June. It will include exclusive news, trailers, live art, and appearances from stars of series and films.

The virtual event is free to attend and fans can tune in from wherever they are.

The event will be hosted on the site GeekedWeek.com. However, at the time of writing, the site was not live. It currently redirects to the Netflix press release announcing the event.

In the lead-up to the event, Netflix has also rebranded its NX on Netflix social accounts to Netflix Geeked.

Fans can expect a range of anime, animation, fantasy, and sci-fi series to appear in the showcase. However, Netflix has yet to release a full list of everything it will feature.

Feature image: Netflix

Read more: The top South African series on Netflix in 2020

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
paymenow salary advance app shoprite
Paymenow salary advance app now lets users buy Shoprite, Checkers groceries
Mobile 25 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.