News

Uber competitor DiDi launches in Cape Town on 17 May with discounts

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
didi uber ehailing app

E-hailing app Didi has announced its launch date for riders in Cape Town and to celebrate, it’s offering deals for both passengers and drivers.

The company announced in March that it was officially coming to Cape Town, after a successful pilot run in Gqeberha earlier this year.

DiDi will launch three new services in the Mother City on 17 May.

“We’re sure that we will quickly become a favourite option for mobility in Cape Town,” DiDi’s launch lead in South Africa, Ken Liu, said in a statement.

“Choices and flexibility are very important in South Africa, as well as affordability and safety for users and driving partners.”

What services and discounts is DiDi offering in Cape Town?

The DiDi app will offer three separate services upon launch with each offering different price levels.

The services include DiDi Go, a low-cost alternative for those needing to save money. The other two services are DiDi Express, the company standard option, and DiDi XL which offers transport for large groups of people and uses vehicles with up to seven seats.

Following the launch, all city-based users who download the app and register will receive ten coupons for discounted trips. The coupons offer up to a 50% discount on trips when used.

In addition, DiDi will host ‘DiDi Days’ on certain days of the week where users can enjoy bigger discounts on trips. These days will take place during May and June.

Meanwhile, drivers who sign up to the app will not pay the company a cut-rate during their first four weeks. The only condition for this is that drivers need to have had their documentation supplied and approved before the launch date.

After the four weeks have passed, the service will take a 13% cut from drivers.

Drivers will also receive a R250 sign-up bonus after they’ve completed ten trips during the first week after the launch. They will also get a R300 bonus for every new driver they refer, which can add up to a total of R15 000 in referral bonuses.

The DiDi Driver and Rider apps are available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Feature image: RODNAE Productions/Pexels

Read more: Uber partnership with Moove to benefit drivers

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

