Uber partnership with Moove to benefit drivers

Uber is working with car rental company Moove to offer drivers rent-to-own payment plans for their vehicles.

The e-hailing company announced the partnership on 29 April.

Uber drivers can now access low weekly rates for cars they can just rent or eventually own.

“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are now more price-sensitive than ever,” Uber’s general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, said in a statement.

“We also need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact, and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience.”

What does the Uber and Moove partnership mean?

The partnership between Uber and Moove was first launched in Ghana and Nigeria. It aims to increase driver signups for the app by offering them discounted rates on the vehicles they drive.

Drivers can now choose to rent a Toyota Agyas from R1 599 per week.

Alternatively, they can drive-to-own an Agyas from R1 950 per week. The deal includes zero deposit and free maintenance and insurance.

The deal is available to drivers using the Uber Go app. The service offers lower travelling costs for customers than traditional rides. In addition, drivers use smaller, fuel-efficient cars such as hatchbacks.

Drivers can sign up for Moove deals on the Uber website.

“We have been working tirelessly with Uber to ensure the financial costing for drivers makes economic sense, that drivers are well aware of their financial commitments and feel empowered in their business and partnership with Moove,” Moove’s country manager, Sinako Cetyiwe, said in a statement.

“We are excited to support drivers in South Africa to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns.”

Feature image: Supplied/Uber

