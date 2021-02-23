Burn Media Sites
UberNam rebrands to UberGo

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
UberNam ubergo affordable trip uber

Uber has announced that its more affordable trip option UberNam will now be known as UberGo.

The name change took effect from 22 February, to align with Uber’s international naming conventions.

UberGo has been available in Port Elizabeth since 2017. However, all regions where UberNam is available (Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban) will now see the UberGo trip option instead.

“From 22nd Februarywhen you open your Uber app, you will see UberGo. This product is in addition to the current suite of products such as UberX and UberBlack,” Uber said in a statement.

The product is also no longer in a pilot or trial phase and will be a permanent addition to Uber’s ride options.

What is UberGo?

Like UberNam, UberGo has drivers that use smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles. This results in lower fares for riders.

However, it also comes with the same features as other Uber rides. This includes driver background checks, in-app safety features, trip tracking, and more.

When UberNam launched, the company said that riders would be able to order trips for as little as R19.

You can access the ride option when selecting the type of trip in the Uber app. It will appear as an option alongside UberX and UberBlack if it is available in your area.

Feature image: Uber

Read more: SA app will let car owners rent out their vehicles

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

