SA app will let car owners rent out their vehicles

A new app set to launch at the end of February will let private vehicle owners rent out their car for daily or monthly usage.

Cridde, a division of Cityride car rental, is hoping to disrupt the car rental market through this new model. Rather than requiring people to rent from a service, they can rent directly from peers.

The company says that it will offer a way to rent cars without needing paperwork, while providing low rental fees and deposits. The app also provides instant booking options.

“This is a better option compared to the traditional rental companies,” co-founder Ahmed Olabode said in a statement.

How does the Cridde car rental app work?

Users who want to rent a car will upload the relevant documents for verification via the app.

The app will allow you to filter cars by your city, review ratings, and vehicle type.

According to the company, it will also offer the Cridde Connect feature — a contact-free solution to hand over the rental vehicle.

Renters will be able to book, locate and unlock the car without meeting the owner.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners will be able to set their own price and deposit for the vehicle. Criddle says renting cars through the app can help with the cost of vehicle ownership.

In terms of security, all users will be verified before they are allowed to rent on the app, Olabode says.

“At Cridde we strive to build a secured car rental community by ensuring that all renters and vehicle owners are approved and verified before they go live on our platform,” he notes.

Feature image: Cridde

Read more: Telkom Pay: Digital wallet that works with WhatsApp launched