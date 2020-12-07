Telkom Pay: Digital wallet that works with WhatsApp launched

Telkom has launched the Telkom Pay Digital Wallet, aka Telkom Pay, a digital payment platform that works via WhatsApp.

The digital wallet lets users send and receive payments using the WhatsApp messaging app.

“We are launching financial services solutions that cater to everyone and that are easy to access through one’s phone 24/7 at an affordable price for consumers and businesses,” says Sibusiso Ngwenya, Managing Executive at Telkom Financial Services.

“The platform allows users to pay others and get paid themselves using their mobile phone through the WhatsApp messaging app; to anyone on their contacts list. It also serves as a cashless Point of Sale (POS) payment option for businesses,” Telkom adds in its press release.

Beyond transactions between users and businesses, you will also be able to purchase airtime, data, and electricity through Telkom Pay. You can also scan QR codes to make in-store and online payments — similarly to the way Snapscan and Zapper work.

How does Telkom Pay work?

To use Telkom Pay, you will need to add the app to WhatsApp and register.

To do this, save the Telkom Pay number (+27 68 483 5566) to your mobile device’s contact list and start a chat in Whatsapp by saying “Hi”. Then you can simply follow the prompts to register.

It’s important to note that there are additional fees that will apply to these transactions, as summarised below:

According to Telkom, using this service only requires registration and an account that holds funds. You can link any bank card to the platform and payments will reflect immediately.

“The digital wallet is a convenient and safe platform for anyone who wants to send family and friends money; needs to buy airtime, data, and electricity; and wants to shop and pay for goods or services using one platform, ” says Ngwenya,

Telkom also adds on their website that “clients registering will have the opportunity to refer 10 friends and earn R100 to use towards buying Telkom airtime or data”.

If you would like to learn more about the service, you can visit the Telkom Pay website.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Read more: TelkomOne: SABC and Telkom enter streaming agreement