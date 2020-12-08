Burn Media Sites
Here are the top tweets of 2020…

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Twitter

Twitter has released a wrap-up of the top tweets on the social media platform this year, as well as details on the top tweeted-about people and most tweeted emojis.

The new data comes from the #ThisHappened update from Twitter.

“If you’re over 2020, we get it; if you’re curious to see how the world conversed, coped, and even celebrated this year, read on for a brief tour through the Tweets of 2020,” Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications at Twitter, said in a blog post.

Here are some of the highlights of Twitter’s 2020 wrap-up…

Most Retweeted posts in 2020

Earlier this year, the obituary posted on Chadwick Boseman’s account became the most popular tweet on Twitter ever.

It still holds this place, with over 2.1 million retweets, 924 600 quote tweets, and 7.5 million likes.

This also makes it the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

You can see the other most retweeted posts of 2020 below…

Top liked tweets of 2020

Many of the most liked tweets were also the top retweeted tweets for 2020.

Chadwick Boseman’s obituary and Andy Milonakis’ tweet about astronauts appeared among the top liked tweets as well.

However, there were also a few new additions to the list. This includes former US president Barack Obama’s tweet about Kobe Bryant’s passing, Macaulay Culkin’s reminder that we’re all getting old, and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ tweet about winning the US election.

You can see the top liked tweets below:

Top hashtag of 2020

When it came to the top hashtag on Twitter for the year, the results are much less varied — with a focus on the pandemic and political movements.

#COVID19 was the most used hashtag on Twitter in 2020, tweeted almost 400 million times. The second biggest hashtag in 2020 was #BlackLivesMatter.

Meanwhile, #StayHome was the third biggest hashtag of the year.

Most tweeted-about people

Twitter also rounded up the people that Twitter users posted the most about.

These included mostly politicians, but also George Floyd, Kobe Bryant, K-pop group BTS, and other public figures.

You can see the top ten tweeted-about people for 2020 below:

  1. Donald Trump
  2. Joe Biden
  3. George Floyd
  4. Kobe Bryant
  5. Barack Obama
  6. BTS
  7. Narendra Modi
  8. Kanye West
  9. Elon Musk
  10. Kamala Harris

Most popular Twitter emojis of 2020

When it comes to the top emojis used on Twitter this year, the mood very much reflects 2020.

The cry-laughing emoji placed first, with the actual crying emoji coming in second place.

You can see a summary of the top emojis for 2020 from Twitter below:

most tweeted emojis 2020

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.