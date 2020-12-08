Here are the top tweets of 2020…

Twitter has released a wrap-up of the top tweets on the social media platform this year, as well as details on the top tweeted-about people and most tweeted emojis.

The new data comes from the #ThisHappened update from Twitter.

“If you’re over 2020, we get it; if you’re curious to see how the world conversed, coped, and even celebrated this year, read on for a brief tour through the Tweets of 2020,” Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications at Twitter, said in a blog post.

Here are some of the highlights of Twitter’s 2020 wrap-up…

Most Retweeted posts in 2020

Earlier this year, the obituary posted on Chadwick Boseman’s account became the most popular tweet on Twitter ever.

It still holds this place, with over 2.1 million retweets, 924 600 quote tweets, and 7.5 million likes.

This also makes it the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

You can see the other most retweeted posts of 2020 below…

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

Top liked tweets of 2020

Many of the most liked tweets were also the top retweeted tweets for 2020.

Chadwick Boseman’s obituary and Andy Milonakis’ tweet about astronauts appeared among the top liked tweets as well.

However, there were also a few new additions to the list. This includes former US president Barack Obama’s tweet about Kobe Bryant’s passing, Macaulay Culkin’s reminder that we’re all getting old, and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ tweet about winning the US election.

You can see the top liked tweets below:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Top hashtag of 2020

When it came to the top hashtag on Twitter for the year, the results are much less varied — with a focus on the pandemic and political movements.

#COVID19 was the most used hashtag on Twitter in 2020, tweeted almost 400 million times. The second biggest hashtag in 2020 was #BlackLivesMatter.

Meanwhile, #StayHome was the third biggest hashtag of the year.

Most tweeted-about people

Twitter also rounded up the people that Twitter users posted the most about.

These included mostly politicians, but also George Floyd, Kobe Bryant, K-pop group BTS, and other public figures.

You can see the top ten tweeted-about people for 2020 below:

Donald Trump Joe Biden George Floyd Kobe Bryant Barack Obama BTS Narendra Modi Kanye West Elon Musk Kamala Harris

Most popular Twitter emojis of 2020

When it comes to the top emojis used on Twitter this year, the mood very much reflects 2020.

The cry-laughing emoji placed first, with the actual crying emoji coming in second place.

You can see a summary of the top emojis for 2020 from Twitter below:

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

