Spotify reveals South Africa’s top trending tracks and artists for 2020

Spotify has revealed the top streamed tracks and artists for 2020 in South Africa, giving us an interesting glimpse into our tonal tastes locally.

This year has thrown us all a bit of a curveball, especially those few months of hard lockdown. Music has undeniably been a potent catharsis for many South Africans in 2020. Music breaks down walls and provides us with a mental haven untouched by the harshness of reality.

Whether it was simply to keep ourselves busy, to help us deal with the strangeness of this year, or to celebrate our release from the harsh stages of lockdown, music played an important role for South Africans in 2020.

South African artists on Spotify

It has been an exceptional year for local black artists on Spotify. Six out of the top ten local artists are black artists, with Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Nasty C earning the top three spots in the list.

DJ Maphorisa absolutely dominated the local Spotify charts this year, claiming a spot on almost every list, including a feature on many entries on the ‘Most Streamed South African Tracks in South Africa’ list.

However, South African DJ Kabza De Small claims the top spot, being the only local artist featured among the ‘Most Streamed Artists in South Africa’ with the likes of Drake, Billie Eilish, and Travis Scott.

Afrikaans musicians also made a strong appearance with artists Spoeg Wolf, Snotkop, Bok van Blerk, and Appel featuring on the top local artist list.

The most-streamed song from a local artist was “You’re The One” by Elaine.

You can see a summary of the top streamed artists and songs in South Africa below…

Most Streamed Artists in South Africa

Drake

Juice WRLD

Kabza De Small

Khalid

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

Eminem

Most Streamed Local Artists in South Africa

Kabza De Small

DJ Maphorisa

Nasty C

Spoegwolf

Joyous Celebration

Elaine

Cassper Nyovest

Snotkop

Bok Van Blerk

Appel

Most Streamed Tracks in South Africa

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek, SAINt JHN

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

“Life Is Good (feat. Drake)” by Drake, Future

“Circles” by Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

Most Streamed South African Tracks in South Africa

“You’re the One” by Elaine

“eMcimbini (Live)” by Aymos, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Myztro, Samthing Soweto

“Tender Love (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small)” by Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

“Jerusalema (feat. Nomcebo Zikode)” by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode

“Risky” by Elaine

“Xola Moya Wam’ (feat. Master KG)” by Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode

“Lorch” by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Kammu Dee, Miano, Semi Tee

“Into Ngawe” by Ami Faku, Sun-El Musician

“Love You Tonight (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha & Kabza De Small)” by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mfr Souls, Sha Sha

“Sandton” by Bontle Smith, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mpela

You can view more global trends for 2020 on the Spotify website.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

