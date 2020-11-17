UberNam: Uber testing more affordable trip option for Joburg, Cape Town

Uber has announced the launch of UberNam — a more affordable ride option for Johannesburg and Cape Town that has trips starting from as little as R19.

The company says that it is currently testing the new option, which will feature rides from drivers with hatchback cars. These cars are considered more affordable to maintain and run.

UberNam appears in the main app as a trip option, alongside other options such as UberX, Uber Black, and UberVAN.

However, whether this becomes a permanent option that rolls out to more areas will depend on its success.

“We have the ability to look at the economics in each city and pilot a wide range of new products and features to provide the best possible service to South Africans,” Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s general manager for Sub Saharan Africa, said in a statement.

“We use this approach when introducing something new to ensure the marketplace remains healthy and balanced. For example, we have launched similar low-cost solutions in other markets like Kenya — two years later, it has helped grow the market and helped provide consumers more choice.”

Where the more affordable Uber option will be available

Pilot testing of UberNam limits these trips to specific areas with Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

You can see maps of the available areas below:

The company notes that UberNam is not valid for trips to and from any airports in the regions.

If you select a trip that qualifies for UberNam, you will see the option appear among your ride options.

Drivers who provide UberNam trips still undergo the same background checks and screening of other drivers.

Furthermore, Uber says that the same account safety tools are available in the app for these trips, while COVID-19 protocols remain the same as other trip options.

Feature image: Uber

