Lotto trends on Twitter for unbelievable results

The national Lotto trended on Wednesday as South African Twitter users couldn’t believe the Powerball results and number of winners.

South Africans took to Twitter to remark on the strange coincidence of six consecutive numbers showing up in the results: 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, and 10.

While the first five numbers were drawn in a slightly different order, when arranged numerically, they show consecutive numbers from five to nine. The Powerball itself doesn’t get rearranged when results are ordered numerically, so the fact that it was number 10 adds to the strange coincidence.

The topic started trending due to disbelief from locals and a few high-profile tweets.

Some social media users accused the Lotto of being a scam. However, others pointed out that each number has an equal chance of being drawn and this is likely just a strange coincidence.

Strange Powerball lotto results result in many winners

However, one of the strangest turns in the results is the number of winners. According to the Powerball results for 1 December, 20 people won with the five-number + Powerball combination.

20 New Multi-Millionaires! Congratulations to tonight's 20 winners of PowerBall draw. These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences. Could you be one of these winners? Check your tickets now! — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2020

According to the National Lottery’s Twitter account, while the numbers seem unexpected, many players apparently choose these sequences.

But Twitter users continued to question the results, while others joked about the unbelievable coincidence.

You can see a few of the reactions below:

20 winners? How many people in the Lotto office again? 🤔 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 1, 2020

Even if I had a snake 🐍 and it told me to play those #LOTTO numbers, I would’ve said ‘Fokof Wena’ pic.twitter.com/sdV51g0RcZ — MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020

In order to put this to rest, all those 20 winners must be shown on Tv, if not we demand a Zondo Commission. #Lotto #Powerball pic.twitter.com/NuqXTD5Dxo — It's Lo🌈🌈🌈 (@rising_oceans) December 2, 2020

I asked my 5 year old Lil bro for Lotto numbers and he was like 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and I didn't bet them 😭 I nearly had a heart attack when I saw those PowerBall numbers #PowerBall #Lotto pic.twitter.com/sYrwa3jmjH — Dragon 🐲🔥 (@DragonUmlilo) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, others pointed to the 79 people who chose the consecutive numbers but not the number 10 Powerball.

Why would 79 people pick 5.6.7.8.9 and NOT pick 10 as a Powerball? It's confusing .#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/GorKxw7lD0 — Blink Of An Eye (@MMtengu) December 2, 2020

Many users called for an investigation into the results, expressing distrust in the digital nature of the draw.

Feature image: Ithuba Holdings

