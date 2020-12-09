What did South Africans search for in 2020? Google reveals top searches…

Google South Africa has released its 2020 Year in Search report, which reveals the top searches and trends on the Google search engine in South Africa.

The top searches show us the rollercoaster of interests and trends that truly represent the experience of 2020.

So what do the results show?

Top trending Google searches in South Africa

Unsurprisingly, the top trending search term in South Africa was “coronavirus”.

Other pandemic-related trends appeared, including “Level 3 lockdown South Africa”, “Cigarettes ban South Africa”, “What is coronavirus?”, and “How to make hand sanitiser?”.

Searches in South Africa also represented the struggles of 2020. The top trending searched question in South Africa was “How to apply for an unemployment grant?”.

Meanwhile, “load shedding” appeared in the top ten trending searches for the country.

The US elections also featured among the top searches, with “US elections update” and “Who won the election?” showing up in top search trends.

You can see the top trending lists in various categories below:

Top ten trending searches

Coronavirus US elections update Sasol share price Level 3 lockdown South Africa Children’s Day Hantavirus Load shedding Cigarettes ban South Africa Teacher’s Day Leap Day

Top trending questions

How to apply for an unemployment grant? Who won the election? What time is the President on tonight? What is coronavirus? What is 5G? Where does vanilla flavouring come from? Why were cornflakes invented? Where to buy beer during lockdown? Why were chainsaws invented? How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending political figures

Joe Biden Kim Jong Un Kamala Harris Boris Johnson Angie Motshekga Ace Magashule Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Andile Lungisa Bheki Cele

You can explore more local search trends on the Google South Africa Year in Search website.

Featured image: Google

