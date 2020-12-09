Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

What did South Africans search for in 2020? Google reveals top searches…

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
google 2020 year in search south africa

Google South Africa has released its 2020 Year in Search report, which reveals the top searches and trends on the Google search engine in South Africa.

The top searches show us the rollercoaster of interests and trends that truly represent the experience of 2020.

So what do the results show?

Top trending Google searches in South Africa

Unsurprisingly, the top trending search term in South Africa was “coronavirus”.

Other pandemic-related trends appeared, including “Level 3 lockdown South Africa”, “Cigarettes ban South Africa”, “What is coronavirus?”, and “How to make hand sanitiser?”.

Searches in South Africa also represented the struggles of 2020. The top trending searched question in South Africa was “How to apply for an unemployment grant?”.

Meanwhile, “load shedding” appeared in the top ten trending searches for the country.

The US elections also featured among the top searches, with “US elections update” and “Who won the election?” showing up in top search trends.

You can see the top trending lists in various categories below:

Top ten trending searches

  1. Coronavirus
  2. US elections update
  3. Sasol share price
  4. Level 3 lockdown South Africa
  5. Children’s Day
  6. Hantavirus
  7. Load shedding
  8. Cigarettes ban South Africa
  9. Teacher’s Day
  10. Leap Day

Top trending questions

  1. How to apply for an unemployment grant?
  2. Who won the election?
  3. What time is the President on tonight?
  4. What is coronavirus?
  5. What is 5G?
  6. Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
  7. Why were cornflakes invented?
  8. Where to buy beer during lockdown?
  9. Why were chainsaws invented?
  10. How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending political figures

  1. Joe Biden
  2. Kim Jong Un
  3. Kamala Harris
  4. Boris Johnson
  5. Angie Motshekga
  6. Ace Magashule
  7. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
  8. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
  9. Andile Lungisa
  10. Bheki Cele

You can explore more local search trends on the Google South Africa Year in Search website.

Featured image: Google

Read more: Telkom Pay: Digital wallet that works with WhatsApp launched

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
WhatsApp adds Carts feature to make shopping easier
Programs & Apps 9 Dec 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.