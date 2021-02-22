Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

City of Cape Town hopes to introduce Remote Working Visa

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
sea point cape town remote working

As part of its Digital Nomad initiative, the City of Cape Town plans to engage national government over the introduction of a ‘Remote Working Visa’.

This follows the city’s inclusion on a list of the best places for remote working in 2021 and Cape Town Tourism’s promotion of the city as a remote working hub.

“Digital nomads are a new kind of tourist that will benefit our visitor economy. To expand on this opportunity, South Africa urgently needs a Remote Working Visa,” City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos, said in a statement.

“I will therefore engage my national counterpart to make a business case for the introduction of a Remote Working Visa to benefit the tourism industry as it increases commercial activity, and demand and growth for many more industries that leads to jobs and skills.”

What is a remote working visa?

Vos points to other countries that have introduced remote working visas to boost their tourism industries during the pandemic.

These visas allow for longer stays than typical visitor or tourist visas, often up to a year or more.

Those who wish to apply for these visas need to show proof of income for their stay. This is another way that it differs from a typical tourist visa.

Regions that have introduced this type of visa or other independent contractor visas include Dubai, Norway, Antigua & Barbuda, and more.

However, the special visa would need to be national policy.

Nevertheless, the city plans to launch an international campaign to promote Cape Town as a remote work destination. It says it will do this “when it is safe to do so”.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Read more: Facebook launches online city guide for Johannesburg

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
loyiso gola netflix
‘Loyiso Gola: Unlearning’ becomes Netflix’s first solo African Original stand up special
Streaming 22 Feb 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.