‘Loyiso Gola: Unlearning’ becomes Netflix’s first solo African Original stand up special

Netflix has announced that Loyiso Gola will be the first African to have a full solo hour-long Original special on the streaming platform with his special Unlearning.

The comedy special will also be the first African Original on Netflix for 2021.

Other African and South African comedians do have specials on the service. However, they are either ensemble shows, short-format, or licensed from other networks.

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning was filmed in front of a socially distanced audience at the Zeitz MOCCA in Cape Town in 2020.

According to Netflix, the special explores Gola’s “own experience of maturity and masculinity during apartheid in South Africa”.

The show will be available from 23 March.

South African Originals on Netflix

South African series and talent are featuring more prominently on the streaming service as Netflix invests further in African Originals.

This includes the launch of two South African series on Netflix in December: How to Ruin Christmas and Kings of Joburg.

Meanwhile, season 2 for Blood & Water has been confirmed. Netflix also announced the new cast members for the series earlier this month.

Feature image: Netflix

Read more: The top South African series on Netflix in 2020