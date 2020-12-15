Facebook launches online city guide for Johannesburg

Facebook has launched its “JoziPlug Community Guide”, making Johannesburg the first city in Africa to join the global community guides initiative.

Local Facebook groups that feature captivating content about the city put together the Jozi iteration of the guide.

‘Facebook Community City Guides’ is a global initiative from the social media company. It aims to highlight the best attractions of a given city, curated by experienced local travellers.

The JoziPlug focuses on “plugging” Johannesburg’s hidden gems and attractions, increasing tourism interest while providing support for small local businesses.

Since March 2020, more than 1.5 million people became new members of a group related to the city of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg guide through local eyes

The JoziPlug boasts eight chapters that highlight and celebrate the city’s melting-pot culture.

The chapters include African-cuisine restaurants, cocktail bars, markets parks, and galleries. It also has historic sites and buildings, as well as small businesses in the fashion and accommodation industry.

“Johannesburg, the city of many names — is a fascinating city of diverse cultures and many facets. We’re excited to have had this opportunity to work closely with the Department of Tourism, Facebook groups and local contributors to profile Johannesburg’s evocative art and fashion, culinary delights, historical sites and many more,” says Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy in Southern Africa.

Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane adds that it gives her “great pleasure that we are collaborating with Facebook to encourage South Africans to travel locally and safely during this time. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will grow over the years to showcase more of our South African cities and our vibrant offerings for both local and international tourists.”

If you’re interested in checking out the JoziPlug city guide, you can check it out here.

You can find a print copy of the guide at many of the local attractions it covers. These include Sakhumzi, Home of the Bean, Yeoville Dinner Club, and Flair Vintage.

Feature image: Facebook

