Ster-Kinekor launches drive-in experience in Cape Town

Ster-Kinekor has announced the launch of a new drive-in option for cinema-goers in Cape Town, thanks to a partnership with the V&A Waterfront.

The drive-in experience launches on Friday, 27 November at 7pm with a screening of the new release Jiu Jitsu. However, screenings will continue through the festive season.

Films that viewers can watch at the new drive-in include new releases, as well as previously released family films.

According to Ster-Kinekor, screenings will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Thursdays and Fridays will have one screening slot at 7pm. Meanwhile, Saturdays will have screenings at 3pm and 7pm.

Sunday screenings will take place at 2pm and 6pm.

The drive-in cinema includes an outdoor LED movie screen, which Ster-Kinekor says will make it suitable for both day-time and night screenings.

Visitors will use their car radio to tune into the FM radio frequency for screening audio.

Other planned screenings include Avengers: Infinity War, The Incredibles, Toy Story, Scoob, and 100% Wolf.

How to book tickets for the Ster-Kinekor drive-in

Tickets for the drive-in cost R250 per car for new releases. For older films, tickets cost R220 per car.

The drive-in is for private passenger vehicles only, with one passenger per seat.

Ster-Kinekor says that visitors can also purchase snack packs of popcorn and sodas that are delivered in sealed bags. These packs can be purchased online alongside your ticket so that they’re ready for collection at the drive-in.

You will be able to book your tickets on the Ster-Kinekor website once the functionality goes live.

Feature image: Ster-Kinekor

Read more: Starbucks launching in Cape Town – and you can book your opening day visit online