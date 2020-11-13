Starbucks launching in Cape Town – and you can book your opening day visit online

Starbucks has announced that six stores will open in Cape Town over the next four weeks — with Capetonians able to book a slot for the opening weekend events online.

While the first Starbucks store opened in South Africa in 2016, the franchise has only established a presence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal so far.

However, its Western Cape expansion will introduce new stores in Cape Town at Canal Walk, Cavendish Square, Tyger Valley, and the V&A Waterfront.

Stellenbosch and Camps Bay will also see their own Starbucks stores launched.

To celebrate the various launches, the franchise is holding opening weekends at four of the new stores.

“Instead of queuing to be among the first to experience Starbucks in the Mother City, Capetonians will be able to book their exclusive slot for the opening weekend at four of our new stores,” says Adrian Maizey, owner and CEO of Rand Capital Coffee, the licensee of Starbucks in Southern Africa.

At these events, customers will be able to order beverages and merchandise while chatting to baristas.

Starbucks has also said that it’s giving away merchandise such as tote bags, pop sockets, and mini bags of coffee for the first customers to pre-book their slots.

How to book your slot for the Starbucks Cape Town opening

Customers can book their slots on the Starbucks Cape Town website. Booking is set to open from 16 November.

Stores that will host opening weekends include Canal Walk (19 to 22 November), Cavendish Square (28 to 29 November), Tyger Valley (5 December), and the V&A Waterfront (10 to 13 December).

Feature image: Starbucks

