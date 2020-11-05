Vodacom customers can get 6 months of Amazon Prime Video free

Vodacom has announced a partnership with Amazon that will give eligible customers a free six-month subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

The offer applies to all existing and upgrading Vodacom contract customers.

For prepaid and top-up customers, you will be eligible for Amazon Prime if you’ve spent R150 with Vodacom in the last 30 days.

Prime Video is one of the few international video-on-demand services available locally, including Netflix and Apple TV+. The service includes Amazon Originals such as The Boys, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Good Omens.

A Prime Video subscription also includes access to Prime Gaming.

The monthly subscription to Amazon Prime Video typically costs R79.99 per month in South Africa.

“We continuously strive to partner with premium content providers to deliver compelling propositions that keep customers connected for a better future,” Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom, said in a statement.

“The introduction of this Amazon Prime Video offer for our customers underpins our commitment to enabling a digital society,”

If you’re an eligible Vodacom customer, you can activate the offer on the Vodafone Entertainment website.

You can find out more details about the offer on the Vodacom website.

Customers who sign up for the offer will get the first six months of their subscription fee. However, once the offer expires, you will be charged the regular amount.

But Vodacom customers can cancel the subscription before the free period runs out if they don’t want to continue beyond that period.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

