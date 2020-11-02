Pick n Pay launches digital receipts for Smart Shoppers

Pick n Pay will be reducing its use of paper with a new digital receipts initiative for Smart Shopper cardholders nationwide.

This new initiative, Digital Receipts, will stand in for the traditional physical copy of till receipts. These receipts will be digitised and sent to customers’ email addresses instead.

According to the company, these digital copies will be sent within minutes of a transaction at your local Pick n Pay branch. This also applies to Pick n Pay Clothing, Liquor, and Express stores.

Receipts are also loaded onto your account on the PnP app. These receipts are available to customers for 90 days on the app for easy access.

The move comes as the retailer aims to reduce unnecessary waste across all Pick n Pay stores. Pick n Pay’s Retail Executive John Bradshaw expressed his excitement on the launch of the initiative.

“We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient. This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes,” he said in his statement.

“Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt.”

Almost 13 000 customers were a part of the pilot testing phase. With the launch, an additional 7 000 customers have joined the initiative.

New Pick n Pay digital receipts and summary slips

Customers do have the option for a physical printout of their full receipt should they wish. They also need to opt into the digital receipts.

Tellers will continue to print summary slips. High-value purchases and items with warranties will automatically appear on the printed summary slip.

For returns, customers can provide either the digital copy from their email or on the app, the summarised receipt for which a barcode will be provided on the slip.

The PnP App is available to download via the App Store for iOS or via the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Feature image: Pick n Pay

Read more: Black Friday 2020: SA retailers extend promotions to whole month