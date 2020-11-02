Petal Search: Huawei search engine launches in South Africa [Sponsored]

Huawei’s recently announced search engine for apps, Petal Search, has launched in South Africa.

The new service, announced alongside the Mate 40 series in October, is now available in over 170 countries including South Africa.

But what is Petal Search?

The new mobile-first search engine from Huawei lets users search for apps, but also news, videos, and other search categories.

It integrates Huawei’s AI to enhance the search experience, while also supporting image recognition or Vision searches that let users take a photo to find similar items.

However, for those who want hands-free convenience, the app also offers voice search.

According to Huawei, the company is partnering with local companies to develop local search services that use your location or specific scenario to deliver search results.

Meanwhile, the service also includes personalised recommendations for food, travel, and shopping.

Other features include weather forecasts, search information cards, a calculator, and weather forecasts.

The company plans to introduce more features to the search engine in future, including plant identification.

Users can now access Petal Search on their Huawei phones or tablets. If you want to know more about the service, visit the Petal Search website or follow Huawei SA Social Platforms.

This article is sponsored by Huawei.