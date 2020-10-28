Black Friday 2020: SA retailers extend promotions to whole month

With the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic during 2020, multiple retailers plan to launch their Black Friday sales early and extend promotions through the whole of November.

Takealot, Makro, Zando, and Woolworths are just a few of the retailers who have taken this course of action.

Black Friday 2020 is set to take place on 27 November this year, in line with the US tradition.

However, to prevent rushes to stores and logistical challenges, many retailers have opted for extended sales for 2020.

Online shopping in South Africa has seen a surge in growth during the nationwide lockdown. However, this also brought with it logistical delays and supply chain issues.

Here’s a look at how different retailers will be handling their promotions this year…

Makro Black Friday sale

The Makro Black Friday sale takes place from 2 to 29 November 2020, making it a four-week long event. The promotions will be available both in-store and online.

The promotion will add 50 new deals each week. Delivery fees will also be capped at R90, except for extended range items and commercial orders.

Makro will also offer free locker delivery on certain orders, along with same-day delivery for grocery orders through One Cart.

You can keep track of promotions on the Makro website.

Takelot Black Friday sale: Blue Dot Sale for 2020

South Africa’s biggest online retailer, Takealot.com, will also be extending its Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month.

Takealot’s version of the annual promotion is called the Blue Dot Sale — and usually lasts five days. This year, the promotion will take place from 2 November until 2 December.

Takealot will launch themed sales in each week of the promotion:

Week one of the promotion (2 – 8 November) will focus on large items such as appliances, televisions, outdoor furniture, and more.

Week two, from 9 – 15 November, will focus on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports, and footwear.

Meanwhile, week three (16- 22 November) will focus on camping, home improvement and power tools, and household essentials.

When it comes to the Black Friday week of 23-26 November, 200 new deals will be added each day on the Takealot app.

On 27 November, the official Black Friday portion of the sale begins with over 5000 deals.

The promotion extends through the weekend to Cyber Monday (1 December) and the day after.

You can view deals on the Takealot app and Takealot website.

Other Black Friday sales in 2020

It’s worth looking out for Black Friday sales and November promotions from your favourite retailers.

While Makro and Takealot are some of the biggest players to announce their promotions, other retailers have also extended their sales throughout the month.

Woolworths has already launched its Black Friday promotions for 2020. Meanwhile, Zando’s Black Friday sale will take place from 6 to 30 November.

Feature image: rupixen on Unsplash

