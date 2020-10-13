New online fashion shopping site launches in South Africa

For those looking for more options for online clothes shopping in South Africa, the good news is that a new e-commerce fashion portal has just launched.

StyleMode is a new fashion website powered by established e-commerce platform Loot.co.za. The site, launched on 13 October, includes both men and women’s fashion such as clothing, footwear, and accessories.

The launch of the site comes as South Africans continue to use online shopping for both convenience and social distancing.

“Choosing to launch StyleMode now is not only about creating a commercial advantage for the upcoming summer season, but a commitment to the brands and suppliers we have formed relationships with over the months of developing the business and building the platform, and who deserve the support, in what is still, a challenging economic environment,” says Greg Le Roux, CEO of Loot.co.za.

The new site will rely on the infrastructure and payment options of Loot.co.za. This includes direct deposits for those without credit cards or online activated debit cards.

StyleMode will also use Loot’s warehousing and logistics to deliver products to its customers.

What brands does StyleMode stock?

Brands already stocked on the website include Brave Soul, Jada, Miss Black, and Via Beach, among others.

However, the site also notably has its own private label collection called StyleMode. This label includes Miss Mode, La Mode, and ModeCurve.

The label’s clothing will be manufactured in Cape Town by mostly women-owned businesses, the company says.

There are also plans to expand the platform’s stock and collection in the first quarter of 2021.

But for this year, customers can look forward to a Black Friday promotion on the site, according to the company.

To check out the new e-commerce platform yourself, visit the StyleMode website.

Feature image: Screenshot/StyleMode

Read more: Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses