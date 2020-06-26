Burn Media Sites
Ecommerce

Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses

Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis
yep app for finding small businesses

Telkom has launched a new app called Yep! that helps you find services and small businesses near you — from building contractors to childcare and pet services.

According to the company, the digital marketplace lets customers safely search and purchase services from trusted businesses.

Users can also create online stores on the app — with their own branding and list of services.

The app, which is in early access, covers a range of categories including air conditioning, carpenters and upholsterers, childcare services, cleaning services, electricians, funeral services, pest control, security, waste removal, and more.

Telkom says that the app plans to add more categories and feature upgrades in the future.

Planned features include:

  • Full fulfillment from booking appointments to completing invoicing and marking job completion
  • Online delivery bookings
  • Payments via the app
  • Online bids for service requirements based on a business’ or customers project requirements

These updates will mean that not only can consumers use the Yep! app to find services, but other businesses can also find service providers.

You can download Yep! for free on the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS).

In the wake of COVID-19, more services and apps aim to help consumers find and order services remotely.

Earlier this month, a new online food ordering platform launched to help restaurants enable online pickup and delivery orders.

Meanwhile, the Lockdown Bozza app helps South Africans understand lockdown regulations for their region.

Feature image: screenshot

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

More

News

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.