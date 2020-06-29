Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Vodacom now lets customers self-RICA their SIM cards

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
sim card pexels rica south africa

Vodacom has introduced a self-RICA feature, letting you register your new SIM card from the comfort of your home.

You can access the feature through the My Vodacom App, which uses Vodacom’s self-service chatbot TOBi.

RICA requires those buying a new SIM card to provide identification and proof of residence. Customers usually do this at the mobile provider’s store. However, the new self-RICA feature lets Vodacom customers do this through their app.

Vodacom highlights the feature as a way to enable South African residents to maintain social distancing.

According to Vodacom, the process involves taking a picture, scanning a new prepaid SIM card, an ID document (or passport for foreign nationals), and then recording a video with a unique PIN as proof of your identity.

AI and biometrics compare these identities and then verify them with Home Affairs, the company says.

“Once verified, the customer can insert the SIM in any cellphone where they will receive a welcome message from Vodacom with their new cellphone number,” Vodacom said in a statement.

To access TOBi on the My Vodacom App, select the “Chat to TOBi” option in the app.

RICA’s status in South Africa

RICA will likely be amended in the future after a 2019 ruling by the Gauteng High Court found that some parts of RICA are unconstitutional. However, the ruling focused on the communication interception rights of government.

As a result, South African residents will still need to register their SIM cards according to RICA.

Feature image: Pexels

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.