MTN launches 5G network: Everything you need to know

MTN has officially launched its 5G network in South Africa, following a delay earlier this month. The company now joins Vodacom and Rain in providing 5G network plans in South Africa.

MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa highlighted the benefits of 5G during the launch on 30 June, which was live-streamed to audiences.

The most notable benefit for consumers is much faster speeds than the 4G spectrum.

At launch, the MTN 5G network will support speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G. The network plans to eventually enable up to 100 times faster speeds than 4G.

MTN will offer both home Wi-Fi and mobile plans for the higher spectrum. Home plans will include fixed LTE Wi-Fi routers to connect users to the 5G wireless network.

To connect to the mobile 5G network, customers will need a smartphone that supports 5G connectivity.

5G home Wi-Fi will support an average speed of 100Mbps, with maximum speeds of 500Mbps.

Meanwhile, the 5G mobile plans will have an average speed of 50Mbps, with a maximum speed of 500Mbps.

Where is MTN 5G available?

Initial 5G network rollout will start in Bryanston and Honeydew in Gauteng, Blouberg in Cape Town, and Universitas in Bloemfontein.

The mobile provider plans to eventually roll out 5G across South Africa.

You can view the company’s coverage map to see exactly where 5G access is available.

How much do MTN’s 5G plans cost?

5G-enabled plans are available through the Made For Me, MTN Sky, and 5G-specific contract plans.

MTN offers two Unlimited Data home plans for 5G, a 24-month contract at R1 249 per month, and a 36-month contract at R999 per month. Both plans include a 5G router.

Other home plans range from 75GB to 500GB data bundles and cost between R499 and R1599 per month.

In terms of mobile 5G plans, MTN customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone or tablet will automatically connect to the 5G network in areas where it is available.

Additional mobile contracts with 5G-enabled smartphones will launch on 1 July.

You can find out more on the MTN website.

Feature image: MTN