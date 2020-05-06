Here’s where you can get Vodacom’s 5G service in South Africa

Vodacom launched its 5G service in South Africa this week in what has been a strangely muted event.

Perhaps part of the lack of interest is the extremely small coverage areas currently serviced, which can be viewed using Vodacom’s coverage map.

Of course, considering 5G’s infancy in the country, you can’t expect mass coverage overnight, but for those in the likes of Durban, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, you will have to wait your turn.

Just 20 sites are live across the country, with two in Cape Town and the remainder in Gauteng.

In Cape Town, parts of Century City, Acacia Park, Ysterplaat and Summer Greens could possibly see 5G icons on their devices if they indeed have a 5G phone.

In Gauteng, parts of Midrand is serviced intermittently running the length of the N1. Some parts of Centurion, Tshwane Metro’s Hazelwood, Lynnwood Glen and Menlyn Main, as well as Lisdogan Park and Hillcrest also fall within the coverage area.

For Johannesburg residents, parts of Waterfall, Rivonia, Sandhurst, Hyde Park, Winston Ridge and Blairgowrie are covered.

How to get Vodacom 5G

For one, you have to be in one of the areas included in Vodacom’s coverage map. Additionally, you’ll need an actual 5G device.

For now, Vodacom’s offering the LG V50 ThinQ 5G — a phone it used to demo 5G at the Durban July last year — and the Huawei 5G CPE Pro fixed router for those who want internet at home.

Finally, as for the fixed packages available, they range from R1200 per month to R1800 per month depending on data cap (ranging between 100GB to 400GB, with Night Owl data) and length of contract (24 or 36 months).

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn