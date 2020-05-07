HP Enterprise’s Digital Learner programme free for 30 days during the lockdown

HP Enterprise its making its digital learning platform available for free for 30 days, the company announced on Thursday.

“HPE Digital Learner is a subscription-based online learning program that provides 12 months of access to nearly 5000 courses,” the company explains on the site.

“The subscription includes access to eLearning courses, videos, testing, reporting, learning paths, digital badges, and more — available anytime, anywhere and at your own pace.”

“Content on the HPE Digital Learner Platform is constantly updated, ensuring that the latest learning is always available. The platform also offers the softer management, marketing and mainstream business administration skills required in modern digital businesses,” HPE adds in a press release.

“Learners using the platform can earn digital badges as they complete online assessments for courses and modules that offer verifiable digital certification. The platform also provides learners the opportunity to sign up for globally-recognised certification exams through assessment partners.”

HPE Digital Learner can be accessed for free for 30 days provided an account is created before the end of May.

Beyond the 30 day free access, the price of yearly packages range from R16 800 for the bronze pack, up to R33 600 for the gold pack with varying levels of support and extras.

Feature image: HPE