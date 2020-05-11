Burn Media Sites
Google Duo is increasing its participant limit yet again

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Google Duo

Google Duo, one of the company’s maaaany video and chat apps, is increasing its maximum participant limit yet again to 32 people.

It’s best you hurry up and find new friends, hey?

The forthcoming update, which has been confirmed by Android Police, more than doubles the previous call limit.

Although 32 people is still dwarfed by the 100 allowed by Zoom, it does improve on WhatsApp’s eight member call limit which was also recently buffed.

Google’s drive to improve its video conferencing tools comes amid a global pandemic (in case you didn’t know or are a time traveller) which is locking many users indoors.

This has encouraged a shift in how companies and people connect and collaborate, with video conferencing tools forming the centrepoint.

The company has also pushed Meet, its once forgotten business meeting app that launched back in 2017 (remember those days?), to replace Hangouts on Google Suite.

Feature image: Google Duo

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

