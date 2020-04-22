Burn Media Sites
WhatsApp’s latest beta increases the group call limit to eight participants

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
WhatsApp

WhatsApp in its latest beta versions is increasing the limit of voice or video group call participants to eight.

Earlier this month the company rolled out group calls for those with four or less participants, but in the age of COVID-19 and total lockdowns, the more the merrier.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon push this call limit to eight.

A number of users on Twitter have already noticed the change, but it’s not clear when the feature will hit stable channels.

The feature can ve accessed in the “Calls” section of WhatsApp. From here, users can either begin a “New Group Call” or a one-on-one, if those are even still a thing.

WABetaInfo notes that version 2.20.133 beta on Android and 2.20.50.25 currently support the feature.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

