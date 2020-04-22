WhatsApp in its latest beta versions is increasing the limit of voice or video group call participants to eight.

Earlier this month the company rolled out group calls for those with four or less participants, but in the age of COVID-19 and total lockdowns, the more the merrier.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon push this call limit to eight.

A number of users on Twitter have already noticed the change, but it’s not clear when the feature will hit stable channels.

The feature can ve accessed in the “Calls” section of WhatsApp. From here, users can either begin a “New Group Call” or a one-on-one, if those are even still a thing.

WABetaInfo notes that version 2.20.133 beta on Android and 2.20.50.25 currently support the feature.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn