New online food ordering platform Mr Yum launches in SA

A new platform will add to options for South Africans when it comes to ordering food for pickup or delivery. Mr Yum, an Australian startup, announced its local launch this week.

The web-based platform doesn’t require a standalone app or customer sign-in. Rather than being a delivery service, Mr Yum allows restaurants to use the platform to enable ordering and table booking without needing to overhaul their own website or host their own ordering platform.

Think of it as a Shopify for restaurants.

“We provide the infrastructure they need to remain operational, make and serve delicious food, and as a result, employ their staff in these tough times. Venues deliver their delicious food, we provide the tech infrastructure,” Gary Harrod, COO and co-founder at Mr Yum SA, said in a statement.

In comparison to some other delivery services which take up to 30% commission on orders, Mr Yum SA charges a 7.5% commission. Restaurants use their own delivery drivers to deliver food.

To order food from a restaurant, you simply need to visit their custom Mr Yum website.

According to Harrod, after the customer ordering went live on 10 June, over 20 venue’s sites started switching on. Meanwhile, another 30 local venues have started the onboarding process.

“We are also in discussion with a number of hospitality groups which are interested in the table ordering functionality post-lockdown. We will be promoting these venues shortly,” Harrod told Memeburn.

Restaurants that have launched their sites on the platform at the time of writing include: Wildsprout, Our Local, Cafe Charles, Grumpy & Runt, and the Real Food Co. More restaurant websites will go live in the coming days.

Feature image: Mr Yum SA