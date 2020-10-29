Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

City of Cape Town notes growing apathy towards COVID-19 precautions

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
sea point cape town

The City of Cape Town Environmental Health Service has noted increased apathy and non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols among residents in the city.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Dr Zahid Badroodien, made the observation. Badroodien released a statement on 28 October regarding fake news around lockdown.

“The City of Cape Town notes with concern a number of instant messaging voice notes doing the rounds, spreading fake news about a return to a hard lockdown being imminent, with resultant food shortages and super viruses that will cause even more devastation than COVID-19,” Badroodien says.

He says that the fake news spread through WhatsApp voice notes is common, but that they distract from the facts.

Badroodien debunks the notion that a return to hard lockdown is imminent. However, he goes on to warn about lax behavior regarding social distancing precautions.

The city is seeing an uptick in new cases of COVID-19, including a super-spreader event at the Tin Roof bar.

“Compared to September, when 2 292 cases were recorded in the metropole, there have been just over 3 000 cases thus far in October,” Badroodien says.

“The City’s Environmental Health Service, meanwhile, reports growing apathy and non-adherence to established COVID-19 protocols,” he adds.

Badroodien says that this includes a lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks. But he adds that businesses are also less stringent around implementing COVID-19 precautions.

“Our behaviour now will determine whether Cape Town is able to avoid a second wave of infections, or whether we will be severely curtailed once more in our movements and activities a few months down the line,” he says.

COVID-19 second wave in Cape Town and South Africa

Warnings of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa continue as local cases rise.

High-profile cases of COVID-19 infections have also made the news in recent weeks. This includes Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa began a period of self-quarantine following exposure to someone with the virus.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Read more: Here’s the updated list of high-risk countries for South Africa

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
apple clips
Apple leans into TikTok format with new Clips video editor update
Apple 29 Oct 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.