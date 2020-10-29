Apple leans into TikTok format with new Clips video editor update

Apple has its eyes firmly set on the short-form video market as it rolled out “its biggest update” for its video creation app, Clips, on Wednesday.

Apple’s video creation app, Clips, allows users to create “fun, multi-clip videos”. According to the company, the update includes highly requested improvements including a refreshed interface and simplified editing.

Users can now also use new aspect ratio recording modes, to help create and edit video content for TikTok, Triller, Snapchat, Instagram Reels, and more.

At the heart of the Clips 3.0 update is a more user-friendly and streamlined interface. The recording screen has been improved to include a floating screen when filming.

Users can also browse through more effects such as stickers, text fields, shapes, and soundtracks to further personalise their videos for social media.

Updates to Apple Clips on iPad

The update includes much-needed quality improvements for iPads that are sure to enhance the experience.

Clips on iPads now launches in a 4:3 ratio. If running iOS14, additional support arrives for Scribble.

This feature, paired with an Apple Pencil, can transform handwritten texts into typed texts for labels and posters.

Meanwhile, all filters, posters, Live Titles, and Selfie Scenes have been updated to make personalising your content better. The share sheet also received an update so that you can preview your video before uploading or sharing it.

High dynamic range support (HDR) for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, that makes use of its rear-facing camera, is also included in the update. This allows users to record videos in HDR and also include HDR images from their phone’s Gallery roll. Once completed, it will save the file in the Dolby Vision HDR format on your phone.

The Clips 3.0 update is available now for iPhones and iPads with iOS 13.4 or later.

