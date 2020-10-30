Here are the winners of the 2020 MTN Business App of the Year Awards

The winners of this year’s MTN Business App of the Year Awards have been named — with South African financial apps, education apps, and grocery apps taking home awards this year.

The overall winner of the event was EasyEquities, a shares investment app that recently partnered with Capitec to make buying shares easier.

The app, which also placed first in the Best Consumer Solution category, receives a grand prize that includes an international trip worth R200 000.

“Our congratulations go out to EasyEquities,” Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN SA Business, said in a statement. “If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we need to keep track of our finances – and even take this a step further – by finding ways to help us build wealth.”

MTN went virtual with this year’s event in light of the pandemic. Viewers and nominees tuned into the ceremony remotely.

2020 MTN Business App of the Year Awards winners by category

“We’re also very excited about the other game-changing apps that took top honours across all of the categories. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all the developers,” Magagane said.

Winners in other categories included grocery delivery apps Checkers Sixty60 and Bottles. Pick n Pay recently announced that the company had bought Bottles to expand its grocery delivery services.

Meanwhile, health apps such as My Pregnancy Journey, Lexie Hearing, and Guardian Health App also received awards.

You can see the winners and categories below:

Overall Winner:

EasyEquities

Best Women in STEM:

Examsta – A South African learning platform for school students that helps learners progress using gamification.

Best Enterprise Solution:

Checkers Sixty60 – A same-day grocery delivery app from Checkers.

Best Incubated Solution:

Technishen – An on-demand mobile platform that connects users to technicians, including IT support, electrical installation and maintenance, auto mechanics, or plumbing services.

Most Innovative Solution:

BirdPro – A local bird-watching app that can identify over 6 500 birds with their names in all South African languages.

Best Health Solution:

Lexie Hearing – An app for Bluetooth Lexie hearing aids that lets users program and customise their hearing aids for their unique hearing profile.

Best Gaming Solution:

League of Legends – An augmented reality game that includes turn-based, PvP games that include puzzle solving.

Best Agricultural Solution:

GreenFingers Mobile – An app that enables the digital management and finance of smallholder farmers.

Best Educational Solution:

Xitsonga Dictionary – An app that provides thousands of words translated from Xitsonga to English, along with an image recognition feature.

Best Financial Solution:

StokFella – A stokvel app that lets users manage their stokvel financials.

Best ‘South African’ App:

Bottles – A same-day grocery delivery app that pivoted from alcohol deliveries to grocery delivery during lockdown.

Best Breakthrough Solution:

Matric Live – A learning app that includes practice materials, study guides, learning resources, and access to past papers for all Grade 10 to 12 subjects.

Best Youth App:

Guardian Health – An emergency health app that can request an ambulance and help submit medical details of the patient for paramedics.

People’s Choice Award:

Checkers Sixty60

Best Huawei Mobile Services App:

My Pregnancy Journey – an app to help track the progress of a pregnancy, as well as proving health information reminders.

Feature image: MTN

