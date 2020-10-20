Pick n Pay buys Bottles app to expand grocery delivery

Pick n Pay has announced that it has purchased the on-demand, online grocery and alcohol app Bottles to expand its services.

Bottles originally launched as an on-demand alcohol delivery app in 2016. However, with the alcohol ban during lockdown, the app expanded to grocery essentials.

The app first partnered with Pick n Pay in 2018, but the grocery essentials delivery expanded this partnership further.

Since Bottles’ move to groceries on 31 March 2020, the app was downloaded over 700 000 times. It has also attracted over 350 000 new registered users.

“The past seven months have seen a surge in demand for online groceries in South Africa,” Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher says.

“The Grocery Essentials offer has been hugely popular with customers,” he adds.

According to Brasher, the purchase of Bottles will help the company integrate the app into its existing online offerings. Bottles’ service has the benefit of same-day delivery.

“Bringing Bottles into Pick n Pay will give us another edge, and enable us to offer more services and more flexibility to customers in this rapidly growing area,” Brasher says.

The acquisition, set to wrap up by November, will likely scale up Bottles’ service offering.

It will also give Pick n Pay an app that can better compete with same-day grocery delivery competitors such as Checkers Sixty60.

Feature image: Bottles

Read more: New online fashion shopping site launches in South Africa