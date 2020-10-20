Here’s the updated list of high-risk countries for South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs has released a revised list of high-risk countries whose residents won’t be allowed to enter the country for short-term leisure travel to South Africa.

The list is significantly shorter than the original, with only 22 countries on the latest list.

Countries like the UK and USA remain on the high-risk list. Meanwhile, new countries have appeared on the list, such as Canada.

So how does inclusion on the high-risk list affect travel from these countries into South Africa?

According to the DHA, the only travellers who will be allowed to enter South Africa from these countries are business travellers, holders of critical skills visas, investors, and people on international missions in sports, arts, culture, and science.

However, South Africa has also made an exception for travellers who visit South Africa during the summer for long periods of time — many of whom own second homes in the country. The exception applies to people who plan to stay in South Africa for more than three months.

“We appreciate the significant economic contribution that they make through their activities in the country,” the department says.

“To this end, we will also allow visitors, in whichever category, who are coming to stay for a three months period or more subject to Covid-19 protocols.”

High-risk countries list for South Africa

The latest high-risk countries list, as of 19 October, includes the following countries:

Argentina

Germany

Peru

Bangladesh

India

Philippines

Belgium

Indonesia

Russia

Brazil

Iran

Spain

Canada

Iraq

United Kingdom

Chile

Italy

USA

Colombia

Mexico

France

Netherlands

Government updates the list every two weeks. The most recent list can be found on the Department of Home Affairs High Risk Countries webpage.

Feature image: Timo Wielink on Unsplash

Read more: How to see COVID-19 information in Google Maps