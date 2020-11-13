Burn Media Sites
Instagram update prioritises shopping and Reels on home screen

Ashleigh Klein
By Ashleigh Klein
instagram shop tab

Instagram has introduced two new changes to the platform which will place a greater focus on Instagram Shopping and Reels.

On Thursday, Instagram launched its Reels and Shop tabs on the home page to make shopping easier for its users. Meanwhile, the Reels tabs showcases the new TikTok-like feature launched by Instagram earlier this year

“We don’t take these changes lightly – we haven’t updated Instagram’s home screen in a big way for quite a while. But how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is not that we change too fast, but that we don’t change and become irrelevant,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a blog post.

These new tabs appear at the bottom of the app.

instagram new ui
Screenshot by Ashleigh Klein.

Reels, which was launched back in August, allows users to create and discover entertaining short-form videos on the platform.

Users can create 15-second video clips that they can share with friends and their followers. Previously, Reels clips were accessed on someone’s profile. Now, there’s a dedicated Reels tab on the home screen.

Meanwhile, the Shop tab now connects potential customers with brands. It makes finding new products easier, using Instagram’s built-in Shopping feature.

The Shop tab will also include personalised recommendations, Editor’s picks, new product ranges, videos, and more.

The Reels and Shop tabs are now live on Instagram. To get the new UI, simply update your app.

Feature image: Instagram

