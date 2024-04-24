Once upon a time in the future, we spot Huawei’s recipe for growth

This week we landed in the home country of the consumer group Huawei among other electronics manufacturers.

We mention Huawei due to the overall growth the brand has shown over the past five years when we factor in brands that stubbornly sailed past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huawei has made significant strides in various areas of development, including research and development (R&D), design, and innovation.

This could be a result of Chinese marvels in the form of the Dongguan Songshan Lake campus an example of the intent to evolve not only in science and technology but holistically to ensure a solid digital future that is both efficient and better structured.

Research & Development (R&D):

When looking at investment in basic research, Huawei is answering customer needs at a rapid rate while also pointing out its support for continued innovation.

While in China, we spotted how Huawei invests heavily in research while open to research to address consumer needs.

This year, the consumer group will likely focus more on machine learning and AI advancement.

We can expect better designs for wearables due to their popularity in the South African market, a launch to confirm upcoming hardware and software, and more investment to maintain deliberate steps made for innovation.

It’s not a secret that Huawei has placed focus on infrastructure and driving innovation in areas such as 5G and big data.

Its the innovative projects spotted that demonstrate ambition and determination toward a new era of technology.

There is a commitment to R&D and innovation which precipitates continued growth in several areas such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing among other tech.

Huawei will most likely play a contributing role in shaping designs of the future, shape the pairing connectivity landscape, set an example when it comes to fast charging while shaping digital transformation.

In short, our visit to the heart of Huawei’s home country shows a few solid confirmations, that Huawei’s focus on R&D, design, and innovation will continue to position the consumer group at a favourable position in the future

This does position the group well when we look at incoming tech from various competitors.

