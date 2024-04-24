Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Future Trends

Once upon a time in the future, we spot Huawei’s recipe for growth

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Huawei Nova 12i

This week we landed in the home country of the consumer group Huawei among other electronics manufacturers.

We mention Huawei due to the overall growth the brand has shown over the past five years when we factor in brands that stubbornly sailed past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huawei has made significant strides in various areas of development, including research and development (R&D), design, and innovation.

This could be a result of Chinese marvels in the form of the Dongguan Songshan Lake campus an example of the intent to evolve not only in science and technology but holistically to ensure a solid digital future that is both efficient and better structured.

Research & Development (R&D):

When looking at investment in basic research, Huawei is answering customer needs at a rapid rate while also pointing out its support for continued innovation.

While in China, we spotted how Huawei invests heavily in research while open to research to address consumer needs.

This year, the consumer group will likely focus more on machine learning and AI advancement.

We can expect better designs for wearables due to their popularity in the South African market, a launch to confirm upcoming hardware and software, and more investment to maintain deliberate steps made for innovation.

It’s not a secret that Huawei has placed focus on infrastructure and driving innovation in areas such as 5G and big data.

Its the innovative projects spotted that demonstrate ambition and determination toward a new era of technology.

There is a commitment to R&D and innovation which precipitates continued growth in several areas such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing among other tech.

Huawei will most likely play a contributing role in shaping designs of the future, shape the pairing connectivity landscape, set an example when it comes to fast charging while shaping digital transformation.

In short, our visit to the heart of Huawei’s home country shows a few solid confirmations, that Huawei’s focus on R&D, design, and innovation will continue to position the consumer group at a favourable position in the future

This does position the group well when we look at incoming tech from various competitors.

Also read: Here’s what SA businesses use ChatGPT for

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Everlytic You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards
Entries Are Open: You Mailed It 2024 Email Marketing Awards!
Advertising and Media 25 Apr 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.