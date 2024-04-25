Young women in Science talent search applications now open

This year the foundation L’Oréal Foundation in partnership with UNESCO is excited to bring back the sixth edition of the Young Women in Science Talent Search in South Africa.

Applications are now open and will be accepted until May 19, 2024. For detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application procedures, please visit www.forwomeninscience.com.

The talent search looks for outstanding female researchers under the age of 40 from diverse scientific fields.

Fields such as formal Sciences, Life Sciences, Environmental sciences, Physical sciences, Engineering, and Technological sciences may take a shot at the talent competition that supports innovation.

L’Oréal’s partnership with UNESCO maintains a commitment, and philosophy that the world needs science and science needs women.

“At L’Oréal, we are anchored in beauty backed by science, because we deeply believe in the power of science to change the world. award: that power, we centre the crucial role women play in advancing critical innovation,” explains Michelle Gololo, Manager of Corporate Affairs and Engagement at L’Oréal South Africa.

“For Women in Science South Africa National Young Talents Programme, in collaboration with UNESCO, is more than just an award; it is a commitment to fostering diversity, excellence, and groundbreaking research in the scientific community.”

L’Oréal invites women in science who exhibit a steadfast commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation, to apply.

This year, successful candidates will receive grants that provide substantial support for their doctoral and postdoctoral studies—doctoral grants are valued at R80,000 each, and postdoctoral grants at R160,000 each, empowering them to continue their critical and innovative work.

In a sector where only 30% of science researchers are women, Women in Science is a critical driver for inclusive innovation in the very fulcrum of innovation.

This award is a beacon of hope and recognition for female scientists across South Africa, according to Dr. Mapula Razwinani, the 2023 winner.

“It’s not only about financial support; it’s about affirming that our work matters and that our passion for science can lead to transformative discoveries. It inspires me to dive deeper into my research with more conviction, knowing that I am backed by a global community with strong local relevance.”

Since its inception, the program has awarded grants to 32 talented researchers, providing over R3 million in financial support to fuel groundbreaking research.

This initiative continues to tackle the significant gender gap in the region, thereby fostering diversity and excellence throughout South Africa.

